PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

British ministers demanded the rail industry set out a plan to restore services on some of the United Kingdom's busiest intercity lines, amid the possibility of prolonged disruption after cracks were found on some high-speed trains. The United Kingdom's plans to limit asylum rights have been condemned by the United Nations' refugee agency, which said Britain's plans risk breaching its international duties.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2021 07:03 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 07:03 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

UK freeports blow as exporters face tariffs to 23 countries https://on.ft.com/3o0b80z UK ministers ask rail industry for plan to restore services hit by fault https://on.ft.com/3ezecNY

UK immigration plans risk breaching international duties, UN body warns https://on.ft.com/2SCIeYK Overview

British ministers demanded the rail industry set out a plan to restore services on some of the United Kingdom's busiest intercity lines, amid the possibility of prolonged disruption after cracks were found on some high-speed trains.

The United Kingdom's plans to limit asylum rights have been condemned by the United Nations' refugee agency, which said Britain's plans risk breaching its international duties. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

