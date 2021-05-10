Product of the Year: Celebrating the Best Product Innovations in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Product of the Year, the world's largest consumer voted award for product innovation, unveiled the "Product of the Year 2021" Winners. Innovative products across various categories including, Baby Care, Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Paints, Pet Foods, Surface Disinfectants/Protectors, Health Food Drink for Children and Whey Protein, have been voted and recognised as "Product of the Year 2021" by consumers across India.

Product of the Year 2021 Winners Johnson's Baby Cottontouch Cream & Lotion - Baby Moisturiser

Johnson's Baby Cottontouch Head-to-toe Bath - Baby Wash Nestle Lactogrow - Health Food Drink for Children

Manipal Cigna Lifetime Health Plan - Health Insurance Bharti AXA Guaranteed Income Pro - Life Insurance - Guaranteed Income/Returns Plans

ICICI Prudential Guaranteed Pension Plan - Life Insurance - Retirement & Pension Plans Bharti AXA Flexi Term Pro - Life Insurance - Term Plans

Purina Supercoat - Pet Food (Dogs) Nerolac Beauty Gold Washable Paints - Premium Interior Paints

Nerolac Excel Multi-surface Protection Sheets - Surface Disinfectants/Protectors Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100 per cent Whey Protein - Whey Protein

Established over 30 years ago in France, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with an effort to guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. The awards are backed by the votes of a large consumer base. Using the route of much stronger associations, Product of the Year has significantly strengthened its proposition, making it more compelling and appealing to product teams across the board. The platform now offers brands the opportunity to use the logo on digital, offline and integrated campaigns, following the global models being used successfully in the US, Europe and other markets. This sought after recognition is based on consumer voting conducted by Nielsen who executed a pan India survey to determine the winners.

Mike Nolan, CEO, Product of the Year Management said, "Product of the Year remains the power of the people. Thousands of products are launched each year. Product of the Year helps people find the best innovations and has a direct impact on not only the credibility of brands that are voted winners but has demonstrable impact on increased sales. It's been a different landscape across our global markets and we've seen scores of brands innovate in unique ways." Commenting on the winner announcement, Raj Arora, CEO, Product of the Year India, said "We've seen brand teams respond admirably to the prevalent terrain with creativity and resilience. Once again, our winners this year have emerged from a list of some very innovative and valuable products. We believe they will use their recognition to advantage over television, digital and print media. The consumer remains at the core of our process helping our winners stand out."

Product of the Year India has Nielsen India as their Research Affiliate since it's inception in India, 13 years ago. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

