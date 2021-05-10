Left Menu

Auto registrations tumble 32 pc in April due to Covid lockdowns

Automobile registrations across the country dropped by 32 per cent last month as compared to April 2019 with passenger vehicles showing a decline of over 11 per cent, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 11:15 IST
Auto registrations tumble 32 pc in April due to Covid lockdowns
Passenger vehicle registrations dropped to 2.08 lakh last month.. Image Credit: ANI

Automobile registrations across the country dropped by 32 per cent last month as compared to April 2019 with passenger vehicles showing a decline of over 11 per cent, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) said on Monday. FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said the second wave of Covid-19 is spreading beyond urban areas to rural belts, resulting in falling registrations across the country.

"India is currently facing one of its toughest times with the second wave of Covid creating a havoc," he said. Data released by FADA showed three-wheeler registrations were down by 55.59 per cent with 21,636 registrations in April 2021 compared to 48,722 in April 2019.

Commercial vehicles witnessed a downswing of 34.58 per cent to 51,436 registrations versus 78,630 in same period. Two-wheeler registrations totalled 8.65 lakh last month compared to 13.38 lakh in April 2019, marking an downturn of 35.35 per cent.

Passenger vehicle registrations edged lower by 11.56 per cent to 2.08 lakh from 2.36 lakh in the two-year-ago period. However, tractor registrations rose by 3.52 per cent to 38,285 last month compared to 36,984 in April 2019.

That took overall vehicle registrations to 11.85 lakh in April 2021, down 31.83 per cent from 17.38 lakh in April 2019. "Overall, FADA hence maintains sluggishness for May as most states have announced extension of lockdown till the end of month," said Gulati.

Dealers see overall recovery from the lows of FY21 to reach the highs of FY19 only by FY23, he added. FADA India represents over 15,000 automobile dealers having 25,000 dealerships including 30 associations of automobile dealers at the regional, state and city levels accounting for 90 per cent of market share. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks cheer prospects for low rates, oil rides pipeline outage higher

Stocks rose on Monday amid speculation that interest rates will remain low due to receding inflationary pressure, while oil and gas prices jumped after a cyber attack on a U.S. pipeline operator unnerved markets.MSCIs broadest index of Asia...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Ex-army medics recruited in Indias COVID fightCalls grew for India to impose a nationwide lockdown as new coronavirus cases and deaths held close to record highs on Monday, increas...

South''s Moon hopes to restart N Korean diplomacy with Biden

South Koreas leader said Monday hell use his upcoming summit with President Joe Biden to push to restart diplomacy with North Korea, saying that Biden favours a diplomatic, phased approach to resolve the North Korean nuclear crisis.The Whit...

Total vehicle registrations in India slips 30 pc to 1,52,71,519 units in 2020-21: FADA

The total vehicle registrations in India fell by 29.85 per cent to 1,52,71,519 units in financial year 2020-21, the lowest in the last eight years, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations FADA said on Monday.Total vehicle registra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021