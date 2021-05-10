Left Menu

Ten states account for over 73 per cent of new COVID-19 cases

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Haryana are the other states in the list of 10. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 48,401. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh cumulatively account for 82.89 percent of Indias total active cases, the ministry said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 11:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi are among 10 states that account for 73.91 percent of the 3,66,161 new COVID-19 cases registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Haryana are the other states in the list of 10.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 48,401. It is followed by Karnataka with 47,930 while Kerala reported 35,801 new cases.

India's total COVID-19 active caseload has reached 37,45,237 and now comprises 16.53 percent of the country's total infections. A net increase of 8,589 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh cumulatively account for 82.89 percent of India's total active cases, the ministry said. ''The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.09 percent,'' the ministry said. Besides, 3,754 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours. Ten states account for 72.86 percent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (572). Karnataka follows with 490 daily deaths. India's cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,86,71,222 with 3,53,818 people recuperating in a span of 24 hours. Ten states also account for 74.38 percent of the new recoveries. ''Average daily recovery of more than 3.28 lakh cases has been recorded in last 10 days,'' the ministry said.

The ministry also said that 6,738 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 oxygen cylinders, 16 oxygen generation plants, 4,668 ventilators/ Bi-PAP/ C PAP, and more than 3L Remdesivir vials received as part of global aid to India have been delivered or dispatched to states and UTs to augment and supplement their infrastructure. The Centre is ensuring that the global aid is being expeditiously delivered to states and UTs through fast custom clearances, and the use of air and road transport.

