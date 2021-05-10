Lilly signs pacts with Cipla, Lupin, Sun Pharma to accelerate availability of baricitinib for Covid-19 patients

US pharmaceutical major Eli Lilly said on Monday it has issued royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licenses to Cipla, Lupin and Sun Pharmaceutical to accelerate and expand the availability of baricitinib in India for Covid-19 patients. Lily is also in discussions with several other Indian manufacturers for the potential grant of additional voluntary licenses.

"These voluntary licensing agreements will ensure high quality manufacturing and accessibility of baricitinib during this pandemic improving the local treatment options available to positively impact the lives of people who are currently battling Covid-19 in India," it said in a statement. Lilly recently received permission for restricted emergency use by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) under the Ministry of Health for baricitinib to be used in combination with remdesivir for the treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed Covid-19 in hospitalised adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.

"Lilly is committed to supporting India in this healthcare challenge through our innovative and effective portfolio of breakthrough medicines," said Luca Visini, Managing Director for India subcontinent at Lilly India. "We will continue to explore other possible initiatives to support patients and the healthcare system in India."

On May 4, Lilly announced that an initial donation of four lakh baricitinib tablets were being made immediately available through the humanitarian aid organisation Direct Relief to India for eligible hospitalised Covid-19 patients in India, while urgently working to increase product supply over the coming days. Meanwhile, the company said it continues to engage in dialogue with regulatory authorities and the government to donate Lilly's anti-Covid-19 treatments, including neutralising antibodies (bamlanivimab and etesevimab to be administered together).

