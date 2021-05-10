Left Menu

Ola Foundation, GiveIndia partner to provide free oxygen concentrators

Ola Foundation on Monday announced a partnership with GiveIndia to provide consumers with oxygen concentrators for free through the Ola app.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-05-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 12:56 IST
Ola Foundation is the philanthropic arm of ride-hailing platform Ola.. Image Credit: ANI

Ola Foundation on Monday announced a partnership with GiveIndia to provide consumers with oxygen concentrators for free through the Ola app. The service will start rolling out in Bengaluru from this week with an initial set of 500 oxygen concentrators. Ola and GiveIndia will scale it up across the country with upto 10,000 concentrators in the coming weeks.

Consumers will be able to log into the Ola app and request for an oxygen concentrator by providing a few basic details. Once submitted, the request will be validated and Ola will then pick up the concentrator via one of its cabs with a specially trained driver and bring it to the consumer's doorstep. Once the patient has gotten better and no longer requires the concentrator, Ola will pick the device back up and return it to GiveIndia to get it ready for the next patient who needs it.

This entire experience will be seamless and the oxygen concentrator, as well as the doorstep delivery and pickup, will be completely free for consumers. "We must come together and help our communities during these unprecedented times," said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO at Ola.

"With the O2ForIndia initiative in partnership with GiveIndia, we will provide free and easy access to oxygen concentrators to those in need. We hope this initiative brings much-needed support during these very difficult times and helps in mitigating the pain and the anxiety among those impacted." Atul Satija, CEO and Founder 2.0 at GiveIndia, the initiative will provide oxygen concentrators to those recovering or isolating at home, right at their doorstep. "We hope the easier access to oxygen will ease the distress of many patients." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

