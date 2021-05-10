Left Menu

Mumbai, May 10, (PTI) Money Market Operations as on May 07, 2021

Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27032020 1092 Fri, 24032023 12,236.00 4.40 Fri, 03042020 1095 Mon, 03042023 16,925.00 4.40 Thu, 09042020 1093 Fri, 07042023 18,042.00 4.40 Fri, 17042020 1091 Thu, 13042023 20,399.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23042020 1093 Fri, 21042023 7,950.00 4.40 7.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 13:10 IST
Mumbai, May 10, (PTI) Money Market Operations as on May 07, 2021

Money Market Operations as on May 07, 2021 (Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment 367,636.76 3.27 0.01-5.30 I. Call Money 12,231.52 3.22 1.90-3.50 II. Triparty Repo 242,284.15 3.28 3.15-3.37 III. Market Repo 108,941.29 3.24 0.01-3.50 IV. Repo in Corpt. Bond 4,179.80 3.49 3.40-5.30 B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 72.60 3.08 2.00-3.28 II. Term Money@@ 346.00 - 3.00-3.50 III. Triparty Repo 300.00 3.24 3.24-3.24 IV. Market Repo 450.00 3.15 3.15-3.15 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo Fri, 07/05/2021 3 Mon, 10/05/2021 362,190.00 3.35 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo Fri, 07/05/2021 14 Fri, 21/05/2021 200,020.00 3.46 (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF Fri, 07/05/2021 3 Mon, 10/05/2021 0.00 4.25 4. Long-Term Repo Operations - - 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - 7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -562,210.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations# Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 499.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 253.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 484.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 294.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations^ Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 12,236.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 16,925.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 18,042.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 20,399.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0^ Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 7,950.00 4.40 7. On Tap Targeted Long Term Repo OperationsÄ Mon, 22/03/2021 1095 Thu, 21/03/2024 5,000.00 4.00 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 5,573.71 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 87,655.71 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*-474,554.29 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 07/05/2021 557,032.49 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 07/05/2021 538,082.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on• 07/05/2021 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 23/04/2021 726,433.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

- Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor.

$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020.

* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.

# As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/287 dated September 04, 2020.

^ As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/605 dated November 06, 2020.

Ä As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/520 dated October 21, 2020, Press Release No. 2020-2021/763 dated December 11, 2020 and Press Release No. 2020-2021/1057 dated February 05, 2021.

• As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015.

----------------- PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore govt says state funding won't impact relationship with newspaper publisher

The relationship between Singapore Press Holdings Ltds newsroom and the government is not expected to be affected even if the state funds the companys media business after restructuring, a minister said on Monday. SPH said last week that it...

Germany to make J&J's COVID-19 vaccine available to all adults

Germany is to make Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine available to all adults, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday, adding that they will be able to receive the shot on the advice of a doctor.Europes drug regulator backed JJs vaccine ...

Steel Strips Wheels wins orders worth Rs 54 cr from US, Europe

Auto components maker Steel Strips Wheels Ltd SSWL on Monday said it has bagged orders worth around Rs 54 crore from the US and Europe.The company has received export orders of over 5,25,000 wheels for the US and EU caravan trailer market, ...

Taiwan to quarantine pilots of its largest airline amid COVID-19 outbreak

Taiwan will quarantine all pilots for its largest carrier China Airlines Ltd for 14 days as it tries to stop an outbreak of COVID-19, the health minister said on Monday, impacting a lifeline for the islands trade-dependent economy.Taiwan ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021