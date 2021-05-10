Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday increased by Rs 90 to Rs 2,614 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in May traded up by Rs 90, or 3.57 per cent, to Rs 2,614 per quintal with an open interest of 30,860 lots.

For delivery in June cottonseed oil cake traded higher by Rs 86, or 3.29 per cent, to Rs 2,700 per quintal with an open interest of 88,980 lots.

Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid a rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)