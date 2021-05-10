Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 13:17 IST
Coriander futures rise on spot demand

Coriander prices on Monday rose Rs 76 to Rs 6,810 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trend at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for May delivery went up Rs 76, or 1.13 per cent, to Rs 6,810 per quintal with an open interest of 2,795 lots.

A firm trend in spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices here, market analysts said.

For delivery in June, the price went up Rs 76, or 1.12 per cent, to Rs 6,888 per quintal with an open interest of 5,875 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

