Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

Guar gum prices on Monday gained Rs 137 to Rs 6,164 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for May delivery traded higher 2.27 per cent, or Rs 137, to Rs 6,164 per five quintal with an open interest of 11,025 lots.

The contracts for delivery in June traded higher by Rs 143, or 2.33 per cent, at Rs 6,280 per five quintal as open interest stood at 45,390 lots.

Analysts said after tracking firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to rise in guar gum prices.PTI SRS SHW SHW

