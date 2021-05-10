Soybean futures rise on fresh bets

Soybean prices on Monday went up by Rs 133 to Rs 7,764 per quintal in futures market as traders created fresh positions tracking positive spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for May delivery rose by Rs 133, or 1.74 per cent, to Rs 7,764 per quintal with an open interest of 37,920 lots.

Likewise, Soybean for June delivery went up by Rs 156, or 2.11 per cent to Rs 7,565 per quintal with an open interest of 45,130 lots.

Marketmen said raising of fresh positions by speculators on the back of higher demand mainly led to rise in soybean prices.

