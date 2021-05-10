Left Menu

Preetisheel Singh D'Souza celebrates five years of National Film Award for Best Makeup

Ace makeup and prosthetic look designer Preetisheel Singh D'souza celebrated five years of her winning the National Film Award for Best Makeup for the historical epic Nanak Shah Fakir, based on the life of prophet Guru Nanak; the founder of Sikhism.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-05-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 14:13 IST
Preetisheel Singh D'Souza celebrates five years of National Film Award for Best Makeup
Preetisheel Singh D'souza receiving the National Award for Best Makeup. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI/PNN): Ace makeup and prosthetic look designer Preetisheel Singh D'souza celebrated five years of her winning the National Film Award for Best Makeup for the historical epic Nanak Shah Fakir, based on the life of prophet Guru Nanak; the founder of Sikhism. Recently she put up an interesting post on social media with her picture receiving the National Award from former president Pranab Mukherjee, with Arun Jaitley seen beside.

"Today's day marks a beautiful memory of a lifetime. Receiving my first National Award from the hands of stalwarts like Late Hon'ble President of India - Shri Pranab Mukherjee and Late Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. The feeling still is surreal even after 5 years... #NanakShahFakir @marktroy #damakeuplab," Preetisheel recently posted on her Instagram. For the record, Preetisheel has designed looks for several top artists in Bollywood's box-office successes such as Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Chhichhore, 102 Not Out, Mulk, Bala, and Housefull 4. Her other credits include movies such as Andhadhun, Thackeray, Shivaay, Haider, Hawaizaada, Rangoon, Brothers, Talwar, Finding Fanny, Parched, Mom, Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW), Malaal, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Raat Akeli Hai, Panga, Ujda Chaman, House Next Door, Master, Bigil, Boomerang and 24.

Her look design for Ranveer Singh as the intimidating pre-Mughal era emperor Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat was a rage. She also received widespread critical acclaim for designing the look for Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the biopic Thackeray based on Balasaheb Thackeray. Preetisheel was recently featured by the international website USA Newshour among the top best 5 makeup and prosthetic designers in the world, along with Hollywood stalwarts such as Kazu Hiro, Christian Tinsley, Jordu Schell, and Neill Gorton. She was the only woman featured in this top list of world-famous makeup and prosthetic designers.

Along with her work partner-husband Mark D'souza, Preetisheel has set up India's first makeup and prosthetic lab called Da Makeup Lab which is now a landmark in Versova, Mumbai. The talented lady is now preparing to launch the Preetisheel School of Character Design. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore govt says state funding won't impact relationship with newspaper publisher

The relationship between Singapore Press Holdings Ltds newsroom and the government is not expected to be affected even if the state funds the companys media business after restructuring, a minister said on Monday. SPH said last week that it...

Germany to make J&J's COVID-19 vaccine available to all adults

Germany is to make Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine available to all adults, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday, adding that they will be able to receive the shot on the advice of a doctor.Europes drug regulator backed JJs vaccine ...

Steel Strips Wheels wins orders worth Rs 54 cr from US, Europe

Auto components maker Steel Strips Wheels Ltd SSWL on Monday said it has bagged orders worth around Rs 54 crore from the US and Europe.The company has received export orders of over 5,25,000 wheels for the US and EU caravan trailer market, ...

Taiwan to quarantine pilots of its largest airline amid COVID-19 outbreak

Taiwan will quarantine all pilots for its largest carrier China Airlines Ltd for 14 days as it tries to stop an outbreak of COVID-19, the health minister said on Monday, impacting a lifeline for the islands trade-dependent economy.Taiwan ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021