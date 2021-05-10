Left Menu

Taiwan to quarantine pilots of its largest airline amid COVID-19 outbreak

Taiwan will quarantine all pilots for its largest carrier China Airlines Ltd for 14 days as it tries to stop an outbreak of COVID-19, the health minister said on Monday, impacting a lifeline for the island's trade-dependent economy. Taiwan has generally kept the pandemic under control due to early prevention with only sporadic domestic cases, but since last month it has been dealing with an outbreak linked to China Airlines pilots and an airport hotel where many of them stayed.

Reuters | Tapie | Updated: 10-05-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 14:17 IST
Taiwan to quarantine pilots of its largest airline amid COVID-19 outbreak
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Taiwan will quarantine all pilots for its largest carrier China Airlines Ltd for 14 days as it tries to stop an outbreak of COVID-19, the health minister said on Monday, impacting a lifeline for the island's trade-dependent economy.

Taiwan has generally kept the pandemic under control due to early prevention with only sporadic domestic cases, but since last month it has been dealing with an outbreak linked to China Airlines pilots and an airport hotel where many of them stayed. There have been 35 confirmed infections so far in the outbreak. Health Minister Chen Shih-Chung told reporters the only way to break the chain of transmission at the carrier is to quarantine all China Airlines pilots currently in Taiwan and any who return.

"This will have a big impact on China Airlines, on its passenger and freighter flights, and for the crew, too. But for the safety of the whole community we cannot but make this decision," he said. The pilots will only be allowed out of quarantine once they have tested negative, Chen said.

China Airlines, a major cargo carrier, said it would split the quarantining pilots into groups and try "as much as possible to maintain flight operations; it is not a total grounding." China Airlines will prioritize cargo flights, but there will be disruption even as they "go all out" to ensure they can still fly, it said.

"The short-term reduction in Taiwan's import and export capacity will affect the delivery time of goods," China Airlines said, without elaborating. Taiwan's health authorities believe some of the pilots got infected overseas, then spread the infection upon returning to Taiwan, and that others could have been infected by pilots from other airlines staying at the same hotel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore govt says state funding won't impact relationship with newspaper publisher

The relationship between Singapore Press Holdings Ltds newsroom and the government is not expected to be affected even if the state funds the companys media business after restructuring, a minister said on Monday. SPH said last week that it...

Germany to make J&J's COVID-19 vaccine available to all adults

Germany is to make Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine available to all adults, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday, adding that they will be able to receive the shot on the advice of a doctor.Europes drug regulator backed JJs vaccine ...

Steel Strips Wheels wins orders worth Rs 54 cr from US, Europe

Auto components maker Steel Strips Wheels Ltd SSWL on Monday said it has bagged orders worth around Rs 54 crore from the US and Europe.The company has received export orders of over 5,25,000 wheels for the US and EU caravan trailer market, ...

Taiwan to quarantine pilots of its largest airline amid COVID-19 outbreak

Taiwan will quarantine all pilots for its largest carrier China Airlines Ltd for 14 days as it tries to stop an outbreak of COVID-19, the health minister said on Monday, impacting a lifeline for the islands trade-dependent economy.Taiwan ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021