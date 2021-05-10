Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) in association with Greater Chennai Corporation Launched - Oxygen on Wheels for COVID-19 Relief

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): As nature turns its vehemence on humanity with a raging pandemic, the second wave of COVID-19 has wreaked havoc in the country. The healthcare infrastructure is facing an unprecedented challenge as hospitals across the country are crumbling due to shortage of life saving equipments such as ventilators and oxygen concentrators.

In tandem with its tradition of fulfilling social responsibility, Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) has come forward to lend a helping hand to the Govt of Tamil Nadu in strengthening its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with the launch of its relief project "Oxygen on Wheels" in association with the Greater Chennai Corporation to address the Oxygen deficit faced by hospitals across the city. As an immediate measure, JITO has set up 4 dedicated Specialty Buses, each laden with 6 Oxygen Concentrators to be deployed outside government hospitals. Each of these buses are capable of handling a minimum of six patients and can provide great relief to patients queuing up for admission.

Oxygen on Wheels mission is free of cost for patients. "Through this Critical Golden hour initiative, we are hoping to save as many lives as we can, to minimize the casualty that could arise as a result of nonavailability of beds. We have arranged for buses, each equipped with six oxygen concentrator machines along with two refillable cylinders to strengthen the availability of oxygen to patients in need. These vehicles will operate 24/7 and will cater to the urgent requirements of government hospitals in the city," said DK Jain, Chairman JITO Seva.

Expressing his concern over the rising number of deaths outside hospitals Anil Jain, JITO Seva, added that JITO's efforts towards Covid-19 relief cover almost everything from raising funds to sustain the government's relief efforts, providing Covid care centers, ER beds, oxygen concentrators and monetary support. "JITO Seva has been extending help to the government of Tamil Nadu right from the beginning of the first wave. We had set up Jito Covid Care centers in association with Bharatiraja Hospital, T-Nagar and Apollo Hospitals and almost 50 beds were reserved in this regard. In addition we have also tied up with Bhaarath Medical College and Hospital, Selayur, Chennai, and are launching our own ER & Medicare Centre With ICU and CPAP Beds," he revealed.

To make things convenient, a covid helpline number "Jito for you helpline" (+91-9-43-43-43-430) by JITO youth has also been set up for people to reach out for help," he added. The key representatives present during the launch of "Oxygen on Wheels" included DK Jain - Chairperson, Bharat Kanti Doshi - Chief Secretary, Khimraj Sakariya & Pramod Chordia - Convenors and Anil Jain - JATF President.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)