Left Menu

Vistara to start Delhi-Tokyo flights from June 16

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 14:26 IST
Vistara to start Delhi-Tokyo flights from June 16
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vistara said on Monday it will start flights on the Delhi-Tokyo route from June 16 under the air bubble arrangement formed between India and Japan.

The airline will fly once a week between the two capital cities, said its statement. Vistara's announcement comes at a time when India and its aviation sector have been badly hit by the second wave of coronavirus infections.

During the last few weeks, several countries such as Australia, the US, and the UK have restricted travel to and from India.

Vistara said it will use its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft with a three-class cabin configuration to serve the Delhi-Tokyo route.

''Vistara has also trained its cabin crew in the Japanese language to extend the warmth of true Indian hospitality to travelers from Japan,'' the airline's statement noted.

Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, "The Far East has been an extremely important geography for our global expansion from the beginning for its tremendous growth potential.'' During the last few weeks, the number of domestic air passengers per day has come down from the peak of more than 2.2 lakh to around 75,000 right now, according to the civil aviation ministry's data.

Similarly, international air traffic has also been affected by the second wave of the pandemic.

After recording over four lakh fresh cases for four consecutive days, India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,66,161 COVID-19 cases on Monday, which pushed its tally to 2,26,62,575, according to the health ministry.

The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 2,46,116 with 3,754 more people succumbing to it, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Global shares mixed as US jobs data ease inflation worries

Global shares were mixed on Monday after a disappointing US jobs report signalled to investors that interest rates will likely stay low Frances CAC 40 dipped nearly 0.2 per cent to 6,374.45 in early trading, while Germanys DAX fell 0.2 per ...

COVID positive wife not admitted to hospital for over 3 hours, claims UP MLA

An Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA has claimed that his coronavirus positive wife was not admitted to an Agra hospital for over three hours, with officials citing non-availability of a bed.Upset over this, Firozabads Jasrana MLA Ramgopal Lodhi made a...

Bayer extends support, relief measures in India's fight against COVID-19

Global life sciences company Bayer on Monday announced an extension of its existing COVID-19 relief measures to local communities, healthcare workers, businesses, and employees. Bayer is re-purposing its existing nitrogen plant at its manuf...

Babar Azam becomes first Pakistan captain to win his opening four Tests

Pakistan Cricket Board PCB on Monday congratulated the Pakistan mens cricket team on their sixth consecutive series win and Babar Azam, who has become the first Pakistan captain to win his opening four Tests. Pakistan defeated South Africa ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021