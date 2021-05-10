UAE to bar travel from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka from Wednesday

UAE to bar travel from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka from WednesdayReuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-05-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 14:27 IST
The United Arab Emirates will bar entry for travelers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka starting Wednesday, as part of measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said on its website on Monday.
"Flights between the four countries will continue to allow the transport of passengers from the UAE to Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka," it said.
The UAE announced last month a ban on entry from India to guard against the spread of the highly contagious Indian variant of the coronavirus.
