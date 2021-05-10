Left Menu

EMERGING MARKETS-South African rand rises; EMFX near record high against weak dollar

Emerging market currencies hovered around record-high levels on Monday as weak U.S. jobs data kept the dollar under pressure, while South Africa's rand rose to a 16-month peak after Moody's skipped a sovereign rating review.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 10-05-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 14:28 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-South African rand rises; EMFX near record high against weak dollar
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Emerging market currencies hovered around record-high levels on Monday as weak U.S. jobs data kept the dollar under pressure, while South Africa's rand rose to a 16-month peak after Moody's skipped a sovereign rating review. MSCI's index of emerging market currencies rose 0.3%, staying just below a record high hit on Friday, as rising commodity prices and weakness in the dollar benefited risk-driven assets.

A recent jump in commodity prices has benefited the currencies of major exporters, including the Russian rouble, Mexican peso, Chilean peso, and Brazil's real. The dollar sank to a more than two-month low versus major peers on Monday after a disappointing U.S. employment report prompted investors to temper expectations for higher interest rates, with the focus now shifting to inflation data this week.

"Anyone who thought that the Fed's employment target might be in touching distance in the foreseeable future has had a dampener on Friday. That means an important argument used by the USD bulls has been shaken," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX research at Commerzbank. South Africa's rand rose 0.4% and led to gains across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The currency's relatively higher yield has helped it benefit from a low U.S. interest rate regime, and made it the best performing emerging market currency so far this year.

Fears of a credit downgrade for South Africa receded after Moody's skipped a rating review for the country on Friday, helping the rand extend gains. Turkey's lira dropped 0.3% as the country's unemployment rate inched lower in March to 13.1% from a year ago. Concerns over spiking inflation and weakening government finances have weighed on the lira this year.

Most central European currencies dropped against a stronger euro with Hungary's forint, Polish zloty, and the Czech crown down between 0.1% and 0.2%. Poland's central bank will start thinking about changing monetary policy in the middle of 2022, governor Adam Glapinski said on Friday, adding that the Monetary Policy Council was not discussing cutting rates.

Polish banks were also awaiting a hearing on Tuesday, which will decide how courts treat thousands of borrowers who took out Swiss franc loans more than a decade ago, only to face ballooning repayments when the zloty weakened. The MSCI's index of EM stocks rose 0.3% to a 10-day high, with most EMEA and Asia bourses gaining on the prospect of accommodative monetary policy across the globe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Global shares mixed as US jobs data ease inflation worries

Global shares were mixed on Monday after a disappointing US jobs report signalled to investors that interest rates will likely stay low Frances CAC 40 dipped nearly 0.2 per cent to 6,374.45 in early trading, while Germanys DAX fell 0.2 per ...

COVID positive wife not admitted to hospital for over 3 hours, claims UP MLA

An Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA has claimed that his coronavirus positive wife was not admitted to an Agra hospital for over three hours, with officials citing non-availability of a bed.Upset over this, Firozabads Jasrana MLA Ramgopal Lodhi made a...

Bayer extends support, relief measures in India's fight against COVID-19

Global life sciences company Bayer on Monday announced an extension of its existing COVID-19 relief measures to local communities, healthcare workers, businesses, and employees. Bayer is re-purposing its existing nitrogen plant at its manuf...

Babar Azam becomes first Pakistan captain to win his opening four Tests

Pakistan Cricket Board PCB on Monday congratulated the Pakistan mens cricket team on their sixth consecutive series win and Babar Azam, who has become the first Pakistan captain to win his opening four Tests. Pakistan defeated South Africa ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021