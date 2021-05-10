Left Menu

GeM took several steps for easy procurement of critical health equipment: CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 14:43 IST
GeM took several steps for easy procurement of critical health equipment: CEO

Public procurement portal GeM has implemented several steps such as rapid onboarding of sellers of oxygen cylinders and concentrators, to enable easy buying of critical health equipment by government agencies in the wake of on-going second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, a senior official said on Monday.

The Commerce Ministry launched Government e-Marketplace (GeM), an online platform for public procurement, in August 2016 with the objective of creating an open and transparent procurement platform for government, which runs in several lakh crore.

Last year in March, GeM created a dedicated page on its platform for medical and protective equipment like thermal scanners, biohazard bags and disinfectants to help the government fight the pandemic.

''In the face of the on-going second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, GeM has implemented several measures to enable easy procurement of critical health equipment. As directed by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, GeM has undertaken rapid onboarding of oxygen cylinders and concentrators in the marketplace along with aggressive marketing of the same,'' CEO of GeM Prashant Kumar Singh told PTI.

He said that despite functional constraints arising due to the pandemic, efforts of the platform have yielded results with oxygen-related orders of value Rs 65.86 crore being placed on GeM in April.

Oxygen cylinders and concentrators are in huge demand due to increasing COVID-19 infections in the country.

These efforts are in addition to the measures that have already been implemented over the past year, Singh added.

''Starting in March, 2020, GeM has taken a number of urgent and targeted measures to ease the procurement journey for COVID-19 related goods and services. This includes the quick creation of several COVID- 19 specific categories in the marketplace,'' he added.

Currently, government departments, ministries, public sector units, state governments, and Central Armed Police Forces are allowed to carry out transactions through this portal.

The portal provides a wide range of products from office stationery to vehicles. Automobiles, computers and office furniture are currently the top product categories.

Services, including transportation, logistics, waste management, web casting and analytical, are listed on the portal.

So far, 17,88,490 sellers and service providers are registered with the portal to sell 3,12,6567 products and several services. Over Rs 1,14,270 crore worth of transactions have happened so far at the portal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suicide bombing by Somalia's al Shabaab group kills six

A suicide bomber killed six police officers in front of a district police station in the Somali capital Mogadishu late on Sunday, police said, in an attack claimed by the al Shabaab Islamist group.Six police officers including the commander...

Global shares mixed as US jobs data ease inflation worries

Global shares were mixed on Monday after a disappointing US jobs report signalled to investors that interest rates will likely stay low Frances CAC 40 dipped nearly 0.2 per cent to 6,374.45 in early trading, while Germanys DAX fell 0.2 per ...

COVID positive wife not admitted to hospital for over 3 hours, claims UP MLA

An Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA has claimed that his coronavirus positive wife was not admitted to an Agra hospital for over three hours, with officials citing non-availability of a bed.Upset over this, Firozabads Jasrana MLA Ramgopal Lodhi made a...

Bayer extends support, relief measures in India's fight against COVID-19

Global life sciences company Bayer on Monday announced an extension of its existing COVID-19 relief measures to local communities, healthcare workers, businesses, and employees. Bayer is re-purposing its existing nitrogen plant at its manuf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021