Left Menu

UK airline stocks cushioned by hopes for big June travel restart

British Airways owner IAG, EasyJet, Jet2, and TUI were all down between 2-3% as they traded for the first time since Britain said on Friday that travel could restart but only to a handful of places, including Portugal, Israel, and Iceland. The top four destinations for British travelers - Spain, France, Italy, and the United States - were left off the country's travel "green list", but confidence in the industry is growing that by June those countries will make it.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-05-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 14:51 IST
UK airline stocks cushioned by hopes for big June travel restart
United Airlines (Photo Credit - Twitter)

British airline stocks lost ground on Monday after the government set out a limited reopening of travel, but losses were cushioned by hopes that a bigger take-off would be on the cards for June. British Airways owner IAG, EasyJet, Jet2, and TUI were all down between 2-3% as they traded for the first time since Britain said on Friday that travel could restart but only to a handful of places, including Portugal, Israel, and Iceland.

The top four destinations for British travelers - Spain, France, Italy, and the United States - were left off the country's travel "green list", but confidence in the industry is growing that by June those countries will make it. "We expect the number of countries on the green list to grow next month to include many of our popular summer destinations," easyJet Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said in a statement.

Britain has said it will review every three weeks the green list - places for which quarantine on return is not required - giving two more chances for Britain's main summer holiday destinations to make it before the peak season starts in July. Goodbody analysts said that Spain, Italy, France, and the United States should make the grade by the time of the next review.

"We see expectations of a significant shift in bookings starting in June as these changes occur, barring of course the emergence of any new variants in these countries in the meantime," Goodbody's Mark Simpson said. Davy analyst Stephen Furlong said that while the initial list was "a bit of a damp squib", airlines were preparing for late summer.

"Rather than you know May to September, I think we're probably talking about July to October," he said, representing a shift in the peak season to accommodate the expected loosening in COVID restrictions. Crude prices rose on Monday, which Furlong said would also be weighing on airline stocks.

Expectations that unrestricted travel will be possible later this year due to the roll-out of the vaccine have lifted airline shares this year, with IAG up 31% and easyJet up 28% since the beginning of January. Flights website Skyscanner told the BBC that bookings to Portugal from the United Kingdom saw a 660% increase on Friday compared to the previous day.

"There's very strong demand out there and as the capacity fills, it's pure supply and demand, so we have seen those prices increase," said Hugh Aitken, the company's flights chief.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suicide bombing by Somalia's al Shabaab group kills six

A suicide bomber killed six police officers in front of a district police station in the Somali capital Mogadishu late on Sunday, police said, in an attack claimed by the al Shabaab Islamist group.Six police officers including the commander...

Global shares mixed as US jobs data ease inflation worries

Global shares were mixed on Monday after a disappointing US jobs report signalled to investors that interest rates will likely stay low Frances CAC 40 dipped nearly 0.2 per cent to 6,374.45 in early trading, while Germanys DAX fell 0.2 per ...

COVID positive wife not admitted to hospital for over 3 hours, claims UP MLA

An Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA has claimed that his coronavirus positive wife was not admitted to an Agra hospital for over three hours, with officials citing non-availability of a bed.Upset over this, Firozabads Jasrana MLA Ramgopal Lodhi made a...

Bayer extends support, relief measures in India's fight against COVID-19

Global life sciences company Bayer on Monday announced an extension of its existing COVID-19 relief measures to local communities, healthcare workers, businesses, and employees. Bayer is re-purposing its existing nitrogen plant at its manuf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021