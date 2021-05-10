Dr. Pramod Kabra appointed as Chief Executive Officer of CPC Diagnostics, a subsidiary of Everlife Asia

CHENNAI, India, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CPC Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. (''CPC''), a leading provider of In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) products and services in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh and the Indian subsidiary of Everlife Asia (''Everlife''), has announced the appointment of Dr. Pramod Kabra as the company's Chief Executive Officer.

Based in Chennai, Dr. Kabra will be working closely with the Everlife team and local management to accelerate growth of the company by expanding reach and product offering, delivering superior performance to our partners and improving customer experience. He brings with him over 20 years of valuable and diverse industry experience notably in the Pharmaceutical, Diagnostic, and Clinical Research segments. Prior to joining CPC, he led the Specialty Diagnostics Group at Thermo Fisher Scientific. Throughout his career, Dr. Kabra has demonstrated a proven track record of growing businesses, driving productivity and improving overall business performance. He is a trained physician and is frequently invited to share his expertise at industry conferences.

CPC is the market leader in specialty immunoassays in India and has seen significant growth in its business over the last few years thanks to the addition of new partners and products. CPC employs over 250 people nationwide and it launched the first ICMR approved Covid-19 CLIA antibody test in India, and today is one of the few companies in India that offers a full suite of Covid-19 solutions from RT-PCR, ELISA and CLIA tests to Viral Transport Medium.

Mr. R. Kailasnath, Chairman of the Board, said: ''CPC looks forward to an exciting journey with Pramod at the helm. CPC will benefit from his knowledge and experience and we look forward to working with him to take the company to the next level.'' Mr. Raman Gandotra, Chief Executive Officer, Everlife, commented: ''Pramod brings with him unparalleled industry and leadership experience and we are excited to have him join the team. India's healthcare system is significantly underserved, and I believe that Pramod is the right person to help us fill these gaps. Our goal is to ultimately enable better outcomes for patients in India and to bring better and more accessible diagnostic testing to the people.'' ''CPC has been a leading player in the diagnostics space in India for many years, but as part of the Everlife, we are now positioned to not only be a leading player in India but across the region. I'm extremely excited to join such a dynamic and ambitious team, and look forward to contribute in a meaningful way,'' said Dr. Kabra on his appointment.

In addition to CPC, Everlife has operating subsidiaries in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines.

About Everlife Everlife Group is one of Asia's leading and most trusted distribution platforms of medical devices and laboratory equipment and supplies. By combining our expertise in healthcare and Asia with a passionate and driven approach to business, we aim to improve health outcomes for patients and improve business performance for customers and principals. Everlife companies represent more than 200 principals and its more than 800 employees operate in 6 countries. Everlife is part of the Everstone Group and Cure Capital is a minority investor. To learn more, visit www.everlifeasia.com or visit us on LinkedIn.

About CPC Diagnostics CPC is a Chennai based manufacturer and marketer of in-vitro diagnostic products. CPC has three decades of experience in the industry and is well known for its pioneering efforts in introduction of new products and technologies. With dedicated marketing sales and service teams, CPC operates in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh. For more information, please visit CPC Diagnostics.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1506399/CPC_Diagnostics_Logo.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1506400/Dr_Pramod_Kabra_CEO.jpg PWR PWR

