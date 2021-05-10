Left Menu

Copper futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 14:53 IST
Copper futures rise on spot demand

Copper prices on Monday traded up by 2.69 per cent at Rs 808.40 per kg in the futures market on the back of a pick-up in the spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in May traded higher by Rs 21.15, or 2.69 per cent, at Rs 808.40 per kg in a business turnover of 5,382 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by a pick-up in the spot demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

