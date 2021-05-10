Gujarat: 101 BS-VI compliant buses flagged off by CM

A total of 101 state transport BS-VI compliant buses were flagged off by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday, officials said.

The government intends to add 1,000 such vehicles to its public transport fleet, they added.

The 101 buses will enhance service across 16 state transport (ST) divisions, Rupani said through video conferencing from Gandhinagar.

Rupani said his government would not allow the COVID- 19 pandemic to affect public transport services, which were meant to provide comfort to people and not seen as a source of profit.

The outbreak had affected the travel and tourism sectors and limited the availability of various modes of transportation, but state transport buses continued to ply at 50 pr cent capacity as per norms to provide relief to people, the CM added.

Cabinet minister for transport RC Faldu and minister of state Ishwarsinh Patel joined the flagging off event via video link from Jamnagar and Bharuch respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)