Left Menu

Eskom places senior coal procurement manager on suspension

“Eskom can confirm it has placed a senior manager in its coal procurement division on preliminary suspension following evidence of corruption,” said the power utility in a statement on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 10-05-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:06 IST
Eskom places senior coal procurement manager on suspension
Following a preliminary investigation into the said employee, Eskom approached the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for further investigations. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Eskom has placed a senior coal procurement manager on suspension following evidence of corruption involving millions.

"Eskom can confirm it has placed a senior manager in its coal procurement division on preliminary suspension following evidence of corruption," said the power utility in a statement on Friday.

The official's suspension follows a whistle-blower tip-off to the power utility.

Following a preliminary investigation into the said employee, Eskom approached the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for further investigations.

"The SIU investigation revealed the senior manager to be in control of a bank account with a balance close to R12 million. The funds have been deposited by some of Eskom's suppliers in the coal division. The bank account has been frozen pending a full investigation and criminal charges and prosecution," said the power utility.

The official was placed on preliminary suspension pending a disciplinary process.

"As Eskom has previously communicated, corruption and fraud have no place and will not be tolerated at Eskom. The utility will do everything it can to weed out corrupt elements from within its workforce and suppliers.

Furthermore, efforts to clean up the company's operations and suppliers are in full swing, with some investigations into cases that have been identified at an advanced stage," it said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold gains Rs 179; silver up by Rs 826

Gold in the national capital on Monday rose by Rs 179 to Rs 47,452 per 10 gram helped by strong buying in the global precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,273 per 10 gram....

COVID-19 crisis: Odisha dispatches 516 tankers of medical oxygen to 11 states in last 18 days

A total of 516 tankerscontainers carrying 9465.596 metric tonnes MT medical oxygen have been dispatched under the supervision of Odisha police so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha to 11 states in the country...

Suicide bombing by Somalia's al Shabaab group kills six

A suicide bomber killed six police officers in front of a district police station in the Somali capital Mogadishu late on Sunday, police said, in an attack claimed by the al Shabaab Islamist group.Six police officers including the commander...

Global shares mixed as US jobs data ease inflation worries

Global shares were mixed on Monday after a disappointing US jobs report signalled to investors that interest rates will likely stay low Frances CAC 40 dipped nearly 0.2 per cent to 6,374.45 in early trading, while Germanys DAX fell 0.2 per ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021