Zinc futures rise on spot demand

Zinc prices on Monday rose 0.72 per cent to Rs 238.95 per kg in the futures trade on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for the May delivery rose Rs 1.70, or 0.72 per cent, to Rs 238.95 per kg in 2,418 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after positive demand from consumer industries supported prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)