Aluminium futures up on spot demand

Aluminium prices rose 1.89 per cent to Rs 204.55 per kg in the futures trade on Monday as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for the May delivery gained Rs 3.80, or 1.89 per cent, to Rs 204.55 per kg in a business turnover of 2,167 lots.

Analysts said creation of fresh positions by traders on demand from consumer industries supported aluminium prices in the futures market.

