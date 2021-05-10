Left Menu

Portal launched for filing complaints for alleged violation of public procurement order

According to an office memorandum of the DPIIT, stakeholders can lodge grievances for alleged violation of the order and the department can refer those to procuring entitiesministriesdepartments concerned through the portal on real-time basis for examination, necessary corrective action.DPIIT has launched an online portal to enable entities like suppliersbidders participating in government procurement to lodge grievances for alleged violation of the PPP-MII Order, 2017, it said.It added that companies can register themselves on the portal and generate user IDpassword for filing their online grievances.It is expected that the portal shall significantly reduce the grievance redressal time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:04 IST
Portal launched for filing complaints for alleged violation of public procurement order

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has launched an online portal to enable companies participating in government procurement to file complaints for alleged violation of the Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017.

The government issued Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017 on June 15, 2017, to promote production of goods and services in India and enhance income and employment in the country. The order aimed at incentivising production linked through local content requirements to encourage domestic manufacturers' participation in public procurement activities over entities merely importing to trade or assemble items. According to an office memorandum of the DPIIT, stakeholders can lodge grievances for alleged violation of the order and the department can refer those to procuring entities/ministries/departments concerned through the portal on real-time basis for examination, necessary corrective action.

''DPIIT has launched an online portal to enable entities like suppliers/bidders participating in government procurement to lodge grievances for alleged violation of the PPP-MII Order, 2017,'' it said.

It added that companies can register themselves on the portal and generate user ID/password for filing their online grievances.

''It is expected that the portal shall significantly reduce the grievance redressal time. All suppliers/bidders as well as procuring entities/ministries are advised to make efficient and effective use of the portal,'' the memorandum said.

From July 1, the grievances will mandatorily be required to be lodged through this online portal. Earlier, the department had cancelled government tenders worth thousands of crores because of discriminatory practices being followed. Restrictive and discriminative tender practices prevent participation of domestic companies in government procurement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold gains Rs 179; silver up by Rs 826

Gold in the national capital on Monday rose by Rs 179 to Rs 47,452 per 10 gram helped by strong buying in the global precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,273 per 10 gram....

COVID-19 crisis: Odisha dispatches 516 tankers of medical oxygen to 11 states in last 18 days

A total of 516 tankerscontainers carrying 9465.596 metric tonnes MT medical oxygen have been dispatched under the supervision of Odisha police so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha to 11 states in the country...

Suicide bombing by Somalia's al Shabaab group kills six

A suicide bomber killed six police officers in front of a district police station in the Somali capital Mogadishu late on Sunday, police said, in an attack claimed by the al Shabaab Islamist group.Six police officers including the commander...

Global shares mixed as US jobs data ease inflation worries

Global shares were mixed on Monday after a disappointing US jobs report signalled to investors that interest rates will likely stay low Frances CAC 40 dipped nearly 0.2 per cent to 6,374.45 in early trading, while Germanys DAX fell 0.2 per ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021