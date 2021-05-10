Left Menu

Temporarily closed SA post office branches reopened

“Customers are therefore welcome to visit these post offices for collecting parcels, paying car licences or doing other postal transactions,” SAPO said in a statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 10-05-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:10 IST
The Post Office offers the most cost-effective delivery service for small international parcels and therefore plans to play a growing role in delivering e-commerce parcels.  Image Credit: Wikimedia

The South African Post Office (SAPO) has announced the reopening of most branches that were temporarily closed following extensive negotiations with landlords.

The branches will re-open on Monday and will be trading normally.

Vehicle owners who want to renew their car license have to bring an identity document and a completed renewal form, which can be downloaded from the Post Office website: https://www.postoffice.co.za/. The form is under the domestic products button.

"Post Offices are important access points for government services such as social grants. To eliminate long waiting times, the Post Office has introduced separate queues for different transactions. This also serves to eliminate crowding and ensures that COVID-19 regulations are adhered to," SAPO said.

The Post Office offers the most cost-effective delivery service for small international parcels and therefore plans to play a growing role in delivering e-commerce parcels.

"Its network of outlets is one of the reasons it is able to offer a unique service, and the organisation intends to maintain its extensive network," SAPO said.

The following branches will re-open:

Gauteng: Aston Manor; Belle Ombre, Pretoria; Fontainebleu; Hillbrow; Kelvin; Khumalo; Leondale; Moroke; Northmead and Three Rivers.Eastern Cape: Greenfields; Motherwell; Northcrest and Schauderville.Western Cape: Edgemead; Kleinmond; Mbekweni and Melkbosstrand.KwaZulu-Natal: Esikhaleni; Gillits; Impendle; and Overport.Limpopo: Enkelbult; Letsitele and Tonga.Mpumalanga: West Acres, Mbombela.Northern Cape: Hopetown.The Post Office said negotiations will continue with landlords of the remaining few branches that are closed.

"They will re-open as soon as the agreement is reached with property owners. This is expected to be within the next few weeks," SAPO said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

