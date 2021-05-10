Left Menu

Silver futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:16 IST
Silver futures rise on spot demand

Silver prices rose by Rs 781 to Rs 72,210 per kg in the futures trade on Monday as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery gained Rs 781, or 1.09 per cent, to Rs 72,210 per kg in 11,011 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mostly due to fresh positions built by participants on a positive domestic trend.

Globally silver was trading 1.05 per cent higher at USD 27.77 per ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland to shorten gap between COVID vaccine doses

Poland will shorten the gap between doses for Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs, the minister responsible for Polands vaccination programme said on Monday.The gap between doses for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be shorten...

Congress decides to postpone party president election in view of COVID-19 situation

The Congress Working Committee unanimously decided on Monday to postpone the election to the post of party president until the COVID-19 situation in the country improves, sources said.The Congress had earlier decided to have a new Congress ...

Gold gains Rs 179; silver up by Rs 826

Gold in the national capital on Monday rose by Rs 179 to Rs 47,452 per 10 gram helped by strong buying in the global precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,273 per 10 gram....

COVID-19 crisis: Odisha dispatches 516 tankers of medical oxygen to 11 states in last 18 days

A total of 516 tankerscontainers carrying 9465.596 metric tonnes MT medical oxygen have been dispatched under the supervision of Odisha police so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha to 11 states in the country...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021