Silver futures rise on spot demand

Silver prices rose by Rs 781 to Rs 72,210 per kg in the futures trade on Monday as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery gained Rs 781, or 1.09 per cent, to Rs 72,210 per kg in 11,011 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mostly due to fresh positions built by participants on a positive domestic trend.

Globally silver was trading 1.05 per cent higher at USD 27.77 per ounce in New York.

