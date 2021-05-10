Queen Of Sajjangarh movie review: Mahaveer shringi's second film has dramatic twist and tadka of boldness

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI/Digpu): If you think that making an entire film is a cakewalk during the lockdown, then take a break for a moment and go watch Mahaveer Shringi's Queen Of Sajjangarh. It is definitely an eye-opener and motivation for all those filmmakers who cited lockdown as the biggest hurdle in making their film. We bet it would be a good break for all you guys who have almost binged watched each and everything on other OTT platforms.

Shringi has come a long way from his last film Koi Sath Hai, which is evident from the film's first trailer itself. Though he has stepped his foot in the same horror genre yet again, both his films stand in a completely opposite direction. His directorial debut was a horror-comedy, and this one is a complete horror film. The idea of reincarnation may be done and dusted to the core, but despite this Mahaveer Shringi will manage to pull the attention of the viewers. The biggest highlight of Queen Of Sajjangarh is the story and the powerful cast. Each and every actor has given a brilliant performance which uplifts the movie to another level.

To make the film more relatable, Shringi has incorporated the idea of a nationwide lockdown in the film, which will surely refresh your memories of the first-ever lockdown in 2020. Queen Of Sajjangarh is a story of three couples who are stuck in a small village named Kanchanpur after the lockdown is announced. On exploring the haveli, they find a door that holds a message. These guys are tempted to open the door but refrain from doing so every time. Boredom forces these people to play a game of truth and dare in which Rahman from the group and is asked to go into the room. What happens next lays the base of the second half. Mahaveer Shringi has not only written and produced this venture but also acted in it.

Just like Koi Sath Hai, Shringi plays a super cop in this one too. If you compare his performance from the previous film, even that has come a long way. Although we feel that he could have done much better with the execution of the story, and a proper execution would've changed the game for the film. We are sure that with the next film, Shringi would overcome even this hurdle, coz is there anything this man cannot do? The movie casts Priya Mishra, Ajit Pandit, Shivangi Sharma, Palak Singh, Alvirra Rana, Vaibhav Chauhan, Abhijeet Ghadge, Sanket Ranadive, Mazid Khan, Pramod Saini, Mahaveer Shringi and Rajesh Dubeay.

Talking about the actors, Priya Mishra gets the meatiest role of all as the witch 'Bindiya', and she fits the bill. Ajit Pandit does his part okay as the mischievous stud of the group. The other three ladies, Shivangi Sharma, Palak Singh & Alviira Rana, too do a fab job. Alviira Rana plays the character of Sarika in the film, and gosh, what a beauty she is! In fact, not only her, the filmmaker has managed to get out the s*xiest version of all these ladies on screen, and we are sure you wouldn't blink even for a second when a bold scene is going on, which by the way, there are many. So, in case you are planning to watch Queen of Sajjangarh with your family, then think twice. How can we forget to mention the most important attraction of the film? It is the hot song sung by Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. This is surely going to make its way into your playlist. So, get ready to let Mahaveer Shringi and his team of Queen Of Sajjangarh take you into their world of horror in the span of almost 2 hours.

