Australia's Seven Group makes takeover bid for Boral

Australia's Seven Group makes takeover bid for BoralReuters | Updated: 10-05-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:22 IST
Australia's Seven Group Holdings made an off-market takeover offer for Boral on Monday that values the building materials supplier at A$7.91 billion ($6.23 billion).
Seven Group, which holds about a 23% stake in Boral through its unit Network Investment Holdings, will make an offer priced at A$6.50 per share for the remaining shares in Boral, it said.
($1 = 1.2700 Australian dollars)
Also Read: Australia turns down China's overtures to deepen bilateral ties
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia