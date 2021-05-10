Australia's Seven Group makes takeover bid for Boral

Australia's Seven Group Holdings made an off-market takeover offer for Boral on Monday that values the building materials supplier at A$7.91 billion ($6.23 billion).

Seven Group, which holds about a 23% stake in Boral through its unit Network Investment Holdings, will make an offer priced at A$6.50 per share for the remaining shares in Boral, it said.

($1 = 1.2700 Australian dollars)

