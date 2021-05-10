Crude oil futures rise on spot demand

Crude oil prices rose from Rs 28 to Rs 4,791 per barrel on Monday as participants widened their positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for the May delivery traded higher by Rs 28, or 0.59 percent, at Rs 4,791 per barrel in 6,190 lots.

Analysts said the raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in the futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained 0.48 percent to USD 65.21 per barrel, while Brent crude traded 0.48 percent higher at USD 68.61 per barrel in New York.

