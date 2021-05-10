Gold futures gain on spot demand

Gold prices on Monday rose by Rs 178 to Rs 47,929 per 10 gram in the futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the June delivery traded higher by Rs 178, or 0.37 per cent, at Rs 47,929 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 9,676 lots.

Fresh positions built-up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Gold prices traded 0.21 per cent higher at USD 1,835.20 per ounce in New York.

