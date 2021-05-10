Zydus Wellness Q4 net profit surges 92.6 pc to Rs 133.13 cr New Delh'

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:44 IST
Zydus Wellness on Monday reported a 92.66 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 133.13 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021 on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 69.10 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Zydus Wellness said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated sales of the company stood at Rs 600.75 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 484.76 crore a year ago, it added.

For the fiscal year ended March this year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 118.73 crore as against Rs 141.72 crore for the previous fiscal year, Zydus Wellness said.

Consolidated sales of the company for 2020-21 stood at Rs 1,853.66 crore. It was Rs 1,734.19 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Five of its brands, Glucon-D, Sugar-Free, EverYuth Scrub, Peel Off Face Mask and Nycil maintained their leadership positions in their respective categories as of March 2021, Zydus Wellness said. The Board of Directors of the company have recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the Financial Year 2020-21, it added.

In a separate filing, Zydus Wellness said its board has approved the re-appointment of Kulin S Lalbhai as an Independent Director, for the second term of five consecutive years w.e.f. November 18, 2021.

Shares of Zydus Wellness ended at Rs 2,108.95 per scrip on BSE, down 0.20 per cent from its previous close.

