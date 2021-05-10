Left Menu

Malaysia's 1MDB, ex-unit seek recovery of $23 bln in assets

Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and a former unit have filed 22 civil suits seeking to recover more than $23 billion in assets from entities and people allegedly involved in defrauding them, the finance ministry said on Monday. The ministry, in a statement on the suits, did not identify any of the individuals or entities being sued but said two foreign financial institutions were among them.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:45 IST
Malaysia's 1MDB, ex-unit seek recovery of $23 bln in assets

Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and a former unit have filed 22 civil suits seeking to recover more than $23 billion in assets from entities and people allegedly involved in defrauding them, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The ministry, in a statement on the suits, did not identify any of the individuals or entities being sued but said two foreign financial institutions were among them. The Edge business daily, citing court documents that it said it had seen, reported that JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank were among those being sued.

Malaysian officials did not immediately confirm the names. A Deutsche Bank spokesperson said: "We have not been served any papers, and we are not aware of any basis for a legitimate claim against Deutsche Bank."

JP Morgan declined to comment. Malaysian and U.S. investigators say at least $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB between 2009 and 2014, in a wide-ranging scandal that has implicated high-level officials, banks and financial institutions around the world. Malaysian authorities have previously said there were billions of dollars more that were unaccounted for.

1MDB has filed six suits against 25 people and nine entities, including two foreign financial institutions, for breach of contract, fraud, conspiracy, negligence, and other wrongdoing, the finance ministry said in its statement. Sixteen suits were filed by its former unit, SRC International (SRC), against 15 people and eight entities for similar offences, the ministry said in the statement.

"1MDB and SRC contend that these entities and/or individuals have been unjustly enriched by wrongfully receiving monies from 1MDB or SRC," the ministry said. The Edge said those being sued included units of JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank, private bank Coutts & Co Ltd, former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, fugitive financier Low Taek Jho and subsidiaries of Saudi energy firm PetroSaudi International.

Representatives for Najib and Low did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while Coutts said it had no immediate comment on the issue. Calls made to PetroSaudi's main office in Riyadh went unanswered.

The lawsuits come after Malaysia recovered nearly $5 billion in assets following deals with U.S. firm Goldman Sachs, Malaysian banking group AmBank, and audit firm Deloitte to settle probes related to 1MDB. At least six countries are investigating alleged graft and money laundering at 1MDB, co-founded in 2009 by former premier Najib.

Last year, Najib was found guilty of corruption and money laundering over the transfer of millions of dollars linked to SRC into his AmBank accounts between 2014 and 2015. He denies wrongdoing and is appealing the verdict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland to shorten gap between COVID vaccine doses

Poland will shorten the gap between doses for Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs, the minister responsible for Polands vaccination programme said on Monday.The gap between doses for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be shorten...

Congress decides to postpone party president election in view of COVID-19 situation

The Congress Working Committee unanimously decided on Monday to postpone the election to the post of party president until the COVID-19 situation in the country improves, sources said.The Congress had earlier decided to have a new Congress ...

Gold gains Rs 179; silver up by Rs 826

Gold in the national capital on Monday rose by Rs 179 to Rs 47,452 per 10 gram helped by strong buying in the global precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,273 per 10 gram....

COVID-19 crisis: Odisha dispatches 516 tankers of medical oxygen to 11 states in last 18 days

A total of 516 tankerscontainers carrying 9465.596 metric tonnes MT medical oxygen have been dispatched under the supervision of Odisha police so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha to 11 states in the country...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021