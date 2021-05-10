Left Menu

Invest Africa and DLA Piper support ESG practice in African renewable projects

The project will assemble experts from the worlds of impact investment, development finance and law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:53 IST
Invest Africa and DLA Piper support ESG practice in African renewable projects
Clear Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) targets and measurements have become an increasingly important part of fundraising as investors seek to align their portfolios with sustainable growth. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The global law firm, DLA Piper, has partnered with Invest Africa (InvestAfrica.com), the leading trade and investment platform for African markets, to support the development of ESG best practice in African renewable energy projects.

Clear Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) targets and measurements have become an increasingly important part of fundraising as investors seek to align their portfolios with sustainable growth. For a continent boasting ample natural resources, this presents a significant opportunity for Africa's green energy sector. However, renewable does not always equal sustainable and developing and articulating ESG metrics can pose a significant challenge to projects as they prepare investment rounds.

The project will assemble experts from the worlds of impact investment, development finance and law. Across a series of online meetings, participants will discuss strategies to improve ESG practices in African renewable projects from both a fundraising and operational perspective.

Amongst those speaking in the inaugural session on Thursday 13th, May are Cathy Oxby, Chief Commercial Officer, Africa Greenco, Dr Valeria Biurrun-Zaumm, Senior Investment Manager, DEG, Orli Arav, Managing Director - Facility For Energy Inclusion (FEI) - Lion's Head Global Partners, Beatrice Nyabira, Partner, DLA Piper Africa, Kenya (IKM Advocates) and Natasha Luther-Jones, Partner, Global Co-Chair of Energy and Natural Resources, International Co-Head, Sustainability and ESG, DLA Piper.

Veronica Bolton-Smith, COO of Invest Africa said, "Africa is particularly vulnerable to the impact of climate change despite contributing very little to global emissions. As the price of renewables falls, they will form an ever more important part of Africa's electrification. In this context, it is essential that projects be given the tools to apply best practice in ESG not only from an environmental perspective but also in terms of good governance, fair working conditions and contribution to social inclusion. I look forward to working closely with DLA Piper on this important topic."

Natasha Luther-Jones, Global Co-Chair Energy and Natural Resources and International Co-Head Sustainability and ESG at DLA Piper also commented, "Climate change is one of the biggest challenges companies, and people, face today and when we look at its reduction – whether that be in how we power our devices, what we eat or how we dress, where we live or how we work – all roads come back to the need to increase the amount of accessible, and affordable, clean energy. However, renewable energy companies are not automatically sustainable as sustainability is a focus on all ESG factors, not just environmental. We know the need for renewable energy is only going to continue to rise, and therefore so will the number and size of renewable energy companies. The additional challenge is to make sure they are truly sustainable organisations and that's what we're excited about discussing during the webinar."

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP lying about vaccine distribution; it should stop propaganda when people are dying: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

BJP lying about vaccine distribution it should stop propaganda when people are dying Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia....

Suvendu Adhikari chosen opposition leader to take on Mamata in WB house

The BJP on Monday unanimously elected Suvendu Adhikari as Leader of Opposition in the new West Bengal Assembly to take on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the house.Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced Adhikaris name as leader of t...

May choose NZ series to look at some new faces, says Ashley Giles

Ashley Giles, the managing director of England mens team, on Monday hinted that there could be some new faces in the team squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand. With the postponement of Indian Premier League IPL 2...

ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Arindam's mother succumbs to COVID-19

A bereaved ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya on Monday said that his mother has died after battling COVID-19 for a fortnight in Kolkata.Arindam took to Twitter to inform about his mother Antara Bhattacharyas death. Youre gone ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021