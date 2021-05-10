Left Menu

APM Terminals advises customers to prioritise COVID relief material in transit

APM Terminals Pipavav has advised its customers to prioritise all COVID relief material in transit to facilitate the transportation of such consignments at the earliest, the private port operator said on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 16:32 IST
APM Terminals Pipavav has advised its customers to prioritise all COVID relief material in transit to facilitate the transportation of such consignments at the earliest, the private port operator said on Monday. The company has been undertaking various initiatives in order to combat the pandemic and bring ease in the current state of distress, it said in a statement.

The port has issued an advisory to all its customers asking them to prioritise all COVID relief material in transit with the objective of facilitating the transportation of such consignment at the earliest to ensure it reaches the needy in time, APM Terminals Pipavav said. The company also said it has channelized and facilitated more than 70 nursing staff for several hospitals around the port with COVID care facility since March besides extending the use of life support ambulance for the surrounding villagers in case of emergency.

In congruence of maintaining social distancing, the port has facilitated an isolation centre at Vrundavan Bag, Rampara Village in the port area with food and medicinal facility. Furthermore, the port is promptly supporting the district administration with continuous medical supplies, said the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

