UltraTech Cement shares close over 1 pc lower after Q4 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 16:46 IST
UltraTech Cement shares close over 1 pc lower after Q4 earnings
Shares of UltraTech Cement on Monday closed over 1 percent lower after the company reported a 45.2 percent decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The stock declined 2.31 percent to Rs 6,334.75 during the day on the BSE. It closed at Rs 6,405.75, lower by 1.22 percent.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it closed at Rs 6,399, a fall of 1.27 percent.

Aditya Birla Group firm UltraTech Cement on Friday reported a 45.2 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,774.13 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021 on account of reversal of deferred tax liabilities.

The leading cement producer had posted a net profit of Rs 3,236.85 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

However, its revenue from operations rose 32.72 percent to Rs 14,405.61 crore as against Rs 10,854.48 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

According to UltraTech, the net profit for the quarter was lower because of reversal of deferred tax liabilities.

