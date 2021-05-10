Left Menu

LafargeHolcim India supplies 200 oxygen concentrators to Delhi

Infrastructure major LafargeHolcim India and its two operating companies Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd have provided 200 oxygen concentrators in Delhi to help tackle the pandemic and support the community.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 17:00 IST
LafargeHolcim India supplies 200 oxygen concentrators to Delhi
Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director and CEO of Ambuja Cements Ltd. Image Credit: ANI

Infrastructure major LafargeHolcim India and its two operating companies Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd have provided 200 oxygen concentrators in Delhi to help tackle the pandemic and support the community. The oxygen concentrators were transported on May 6 and supplied to four locations -- Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Yamuna Sports Complex, Asian Commonwealth Games Village (both of which are Covid treatment centres) and Save Life Foundation.

"The current health crisis in India requires all of us to become more responsible. We will continue to extend our support to community members and authorities across India to counter the upheaval created by Covid-19 pandemic," said Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director and CEO of Ambuja Cements Ltd. LafargeHolcim India has decided to set up an oxygen generating plant for community of Nagaur district in Rajasthan at JLN Hospital in Nagaur with a capacity of 40 to 50 M3 (with daily refilling of 175 to 200 cylinders.

It has also set up an oxygen generating plant at Ambujanagar in Gujarat which has a capacity of 35 to 40 cylinders a day at the flow rate of 10 Nm3 per hour. LafargeHolcim India will continue to extend its support to communities and authorities in these difficult times, it said in a statement.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bamboo instead of willow for cricket bats? UK researchers says idea worth exploring

Can the willow be replaced by bamboo to manufacture cricket bats If a University of Cambridge study is to be believed, it can and it should for economic sustainability and a larger sweet spot. Traditional cricket bats are carved out of Engl...

COVID-19: Over 12,000 cases in Delhi; positivity rate dips below 20 pc

Delhi on Monday reported 319 more COVID-19 fatalities and 12,651 new infections, the lowest in four weeks, with a positivity rate of 19.10 percent, the Health Department said.The dip in new cases, the lowest since April 12, can also be ascr...

B.Tech student held for snatching woman's handbag

A 23-year-old B.Tech student dropped his mother at a hospital for COVID-19 vaccination, came outside and allegedly snatched a womans bag as he wanted money to buy drugs, police said on Monday after arresting him. The accused has been identi...

PM must atone for his mistakes, commit to serving people: CWC on Covid-19 crisis

The Congress Working Committee on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his handling of the coronavirus crisis, saying he must atone for his mistakes and serve the people instead of carrying on with his personal agenda oblivio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021