Left Menu

COVID-19: Indian Navy brings 40 MT oxygen to Mumbai from Qatar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 17:17 IST
COVID-19: Indian Navy brings 40 MT oxygen to Mumbai from Qatar

Indian Naval Ship Trikand on Monday brought 40 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen here from Qatar amid the ongoing battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an official statement, the consignment carried is part of the French mission 'Oxygen Solidarity Bridge' to support India's fight against the pandemic.

This was the maiden voyage of trans-shipping of French Air Liquide containers from Qatar to India, it said.

As part of Operation Samudra Setu II, Indian Naval Ship Trikand was deployed to augment shipment of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) cryogenic containers from Hamad Port, Qatar to Mumbai, the statement said.

''The ship entered Qatar on 5th May 21 and arrived at Mumbai on 10th May 21 with 40 MT Liquid Oxygen,'' it said.

The Indo-French initiative, facilitated by Ambassador of India in Qatar Dr Deepak Mittal, is likely to result in shipping of over 600 MT LMO to India over the next two months, the statement said.

The first consignment was handed over to Maharashtra state authorities, it said.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Consul General of France in Mumbai Sonia Barbry were present on the occasion.

''As the unloading of LMO tanks of @airliquidegroup began in Mumbai early this morning, I visited INS Trikand to thank @FranceBombay for it's hand of friendship in times of pandemic. I also thanked the @indiannavy for it's crucial support to this mission. Merci Beaucoup,'' Thackeray tweeted later.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar was also present to welcome INS Trikand with the LMO tanks, Thackeray said.

The Navy said it has stepped up its efforts as ships from all three naval commands in Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Kochi were deployed to bring oxygen and other medical equipment under operation 'Samudra Setu II'.

Last year, the Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu as part of the Vande Bharat evacuation mission under which it brought back to India around 4,000 stranded Indians from Maldives, Sri Lanka and Iran.

As India battles a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, several countries have sent medical supplies including oxygen-related equipment to help it tide over the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SBI Card raises Rs 455 cr by issuing bonds

SBI Cards and Payment Services SBI Card on Monday said it has raised Rs 455 crore by issuing bonds.The stakeholders relationship committee of the company has approved the allotment of 4,550 fixed-rate, unsecured, rated, taxable redeemable, ...

EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-New York City FC gift sleeve sponsorship to small chocolate maker

New York City Football Club will become the first Major League Soccer MLS club to feature a small business on their shirts as the team have gifted their sleeve sponsorship to a Bronx craft chocolate company, Reuters has learned on Monday.NY...

Debt MFs see Rs 84,202-cr outflow in Mar qtr on redemption from liquid funds 

Debt mutual funds witnessed an outflow of Rs 84,202 crore in three months ended March 2021, with liquid schemes contributing 56 per cent of the withdrawal, according to a Morningstar report.This was the only quarter in 2020-21 that saw outf...

FACTBOX-Back to pubs, gyms and movies: plotting the road back to normal

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout gains momentum, many countries are planning a gradual return to normal, opening borders and letting people back into restaurants, shops and sports venues after more than a year of on-off lockdowns. Here are s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021