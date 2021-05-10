Left Menu

U.S. opens safety probe into 1.1 million Honda Accord vehicles

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 17:17 IST
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday it was opening a formal safety probe into more than 1.1 million Honda Accord vehicles over sudden loss of steering control reports.

The agency said the engineering analysis covers 2013 through 2015 models and said "under normal driving conditions, with no warning or input from the driver, the vehicle may veer or jerk out of its intended path of travel." Honda did not immediately comment. NHTSA said it has 107 complaints and two injury incidents related to the issue.

