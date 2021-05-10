Left Menu

Sensex, Nifty rise for 4th straight session; pharma, banking stocks lead rally

Equity gauges Sensex and Nifty rallied for the fourth straight session on Monday on hectic buying in mainly pharma, power and banking shares as investors brushed aside concerns over rising coronavirus cases amid positive global cues.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 17:18 IST
Sensex, Nifty rise for 4th straight session; pharma, banking stocks lead rally

Equity gauges Sensex and Nifty rallied for the fourth straight session on Monday on hectic buying in mainly pharma, power and banking shares as investors brushed aside concerns over rising coronavirus cases amid positive global cues. At the closing bell, the 30-share BSE index quoted 295.94 points or 0.60 per cent higher at 49,502.41.

Over the last four sessions, the Sensex has gained 1,248.90 points or 2.58 per cent.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 119.20 points or 0.80 per cent to 14,942.35 – taking its total gains over the four days to 445.85 points or 3.07 per cent. On Monday, L&T was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 4 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, NTPC, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, ONGC and M&M.

On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech and Axis Bank were five losers among the 30 shares.

Sectorally, BSE metal, capital goods, healthcare, power, utilities and industrials indices rose up to 3.53 per cent, while IT was in the red.

Broader midcap and smallcap indices rallied up to 0.97 per cent.

''Domestic equities continued to defy concerns of rising COVID-19 cases and extended mobility restrictions by several states by extending gains for the fourth consecutive trading day,'' said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Favourable global cues, steady March quarter earnings along with favourable commentary, liquidity support announced by the RBI and absence of nationwide lockdown have aided domestic equities to shrug off rising COVID-19 cases in the country, he further noted.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, ''Domestic bourses continued to ride on its optimistic wave mirroring strong across-the-board buying with metals, auto and pharma stocks leading the rally.'' Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a positive note, while Hong Kong was in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were largely trading with losses in mid-session deals.

The Indian rupee ended 16 paise higher at 73.35 against the US dollar on Monday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.53 per cent higher at USD 68.64 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SBI Card raises Rs 455 cr by issuing bonds

SBI Cards and Payment Services SBI Card on Monday said it has raised Rs 455 crore by issuing bonds.The stakeholders relationship committee of the company has approved the allotment of 4,550 fixed-rate, unsecured, rated, taxable redeemable, ...

EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-New York City FC gift sleeve sponsorship to small chocolate maker

New York City Football Club will become the first Major League Soccer MLS club to feature a small business on their shirts as the team have gifted their sleeve sponsorship to a Bronx craft chocolate company, Reuters has learned on Monday.NY...

Debt MFs see Rs 84,202-cr outflow in Mar qtr on redemption from liquid funds 

Debt mutual funds witnessed an outflow of Rs 84,202 crore in three months ended March 2021, with liquid schemes contributing 56 per cent of the withdrawal, according to a Morningstar report.This was the only quarter in 2020-21 that saw outf...

FACTBOX-Back to pubs, gyms and movies: plotting the road back to normal

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout gains momentum, many countries are planning a gradual return to normal, opening borders and letting people back into restaurants, shops and sports venues after more than a year of on-off lockdowns. Here are s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021