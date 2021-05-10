TECNO brings back doorstep delivery facility to ensure safe & convenient shopping experience

• Keeping safety as paramount, brand TECNO ensures a stringent end-to-end safety protocol in its delivery cycle • Additional offers can be availed by consumers like 1-time screen replacement, free Bluetooth earpiece worth INR 799 with Spark 6 Go and easy EMI options New Delhi, 10 May 2021: TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand today reactivates its unique ‘Doorstep Delivery initiative’ with its largest retail network of 50,000+ outlets in India to offer the convenience of stay-at-home shopping to consumers amidst the second wave of COVID-19. This unique initiative will grant consumers access to buy the favorite TECNO smartphone of their choice from the safety of their homes.

To avail the Doorstep Delivery initiative, consumers will have to: Step 1: Visit at https://www.tecno-mobile.in/home-delivery Step 2: Enter your pin code details to get the retailer list for your respective location Step 3: Select the retailer and call to place your home delivery order TECNO’s unique initiative will enable its consumers to connect and place order with their preferred retailers as per the zoning guidelines of the government from the comfort of their home. All orders will be delivered in compliance of the norms and guidelines prescribed by the Government in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, and consumers will not incur any additional charges. Retailers would ensure all hygienic and sanitized deliveries following safety protocols amidst the second wave.

Commenting on the initiative undertaken by TECNO, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TRANSSION India, said, “During the ongoing second wave of the Covid19, safety of our fellow colleagues, partner networks and our operating communities at large is of utmost importance for us. In-line to our consumer-first brand philosophy we have reinitiated our popular door-step delivery that will not only enable consumers to safely purchase their favourite TECNO products, but also ensure a business continuity for our retail partners. This will further be supported by our existing services network of over 950+ service centres across the country.” Effective immediately, the doorstep delivery service will include: • TECNO’s popular product portfolio available for home delivery: TECNO POVA, TECNO CAMON 16 & CAMON 16 Premier, Spark Go 2020, Spark 6 Go and newly launched SPARK 7.

• Free Bluetooth earpiece worth INR 799 with Spark 6 Go (Limited Period offer) • 1-time free screen replacement available on select TECNO smartphones (T&C apply) • Consumers can avail no-cost EMI offer on select TECNO smartphones with any Financial services partner such as Bajaj Finserv, HDB, Home Credit & m-swipe TECNO announced their brand philosophy ‘Stop at Nothing’ in a bid to deliver innovative products and bolster its position among smartphone consumers of New India in 2021. Inline to this philosophy, the brand has recently announced Ayushmann Khurrana as the brand ambassador for India market and more recently internationally renowned actor Chris Evans (best known for his role as Captain America) as its Global Brand Ambassador.

About TECNO TECNO Mobile is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With “Stop At Nothing” as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets, giving them elegantly designed products that inspires consumers to uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations which is demonstrated through their mastery of serving consumers who are “young at heart” and never stops pursuing excellence. TECNO’s portfolio spans across smartphones, smart wearables and AIoT devices made for consumers in over 60 emerging markets across the world. TECNO is also the global Official Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com; https://www.tecno-mobile.in/home/#/.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)