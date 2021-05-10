Left Menu

TECNO brings back doorstep delivery facility to ensure safe & convenient shopping experience

Keeping safety as paramount, brand TECNO ensures a stringent end-to-end safety protocol in its delivery cycle Additional offers can be availed by consumers like 1-time screen replacement, free Bluetooth earpiece worth INR 799 with Spark 6 Go and easy EMI options New Delhi, 10 May 2021 TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand today reactivates its unique Doorstep Delivery initiative with its largest retail network of 50,000 outlets in India to offer the convenience of stay-at-home shopping to consumers amidst the second wave of COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 17:31 IST
TECNO brings back doorstep delivery facility to ensure safe & convenient shopping experience

• Keeping safety as paramount, brand TECNO ensures a stringent end-to-end safety protocol in its delivery cycle • Additional offers can be availed by consumers like 1-time screen replacement, free Bluetooth earpiece worth INR 799 with Spark 6 Go and easy EMI options New Delhi, 10 May 2021: TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand today reactivates its unique ‘Doorstep Delivery initiative’ with its largest retail network of 50,000+ outlets in India to offer the convenience of stay-at-home shopping to consumers amidst the second wave of COVID-19. This unique initiative will grant consumers access to buy the favorite TECNO smartphone of their choice from the safety of their homes.

To avail the Doorstep Delivery initiative, consumers will have to: Step 1: Visit at https://www.tecno-mobile.in/home-delivery Step 2: Enter your pin code details to get the retailer list for your respective location Step 3: Select the retailer and call to place your home delivery order TECNO’s unique initiative will enable its consumers to connect and place order with their preferred retailers as per the zoning guidelines of the government from the comfort of their home. All orders will be delivered in compliance of the norms and guidelines prescribed by the Government in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, and consumers will not incur any additional charges. Retailers would ensure all hygienic and sanitized deliveries following safety protocols amidst the second wave.

Commenting on the initiative undertaken by TECNO, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TRANSSION India, said, “During the ongoing second wave of the Covid19, safety of our fellow colleagues, partner networks and our operating communities at large is of utmost importance for us. In-line to our consumer-first brand philosophy we have reinitiated our popular door-step delivery that will not only enable consumers to safely purchase their favourite TECNO products, but also ensure a business continuity for our retail partners. This will further be supported by our existing services network of over 950+ service centres across the country.” Effective immediately, the doorstep delivery service will include: • TECNO’s popular product portfolio available for home delivery: TECNO POVA, TECNO CAMON 16 & CAMON 16 Premier, Spark Go 2020, Spark 6 Go and newly launched SPARK 7.

• Free Bluetooth earpiece worth INR 799 with Spark 6 Go (Limited Period offer) • 1-time free screen replacement available on select TECNO smartphones (T&C apply) • Consumers can avail no-cost EMI offer on select TECNO smartphones with any Financial services partner such as Bajaj Finserv, HDB, Home Credit & m-swipe TECNO announced their brand philosophy ‘Stop at Nothing’ in a bid to deliver innovative products and bolster its position among smartphone consumers of New India in 2021. Inline to this philosophy, the brand has recently announced Ayushmann Khurrana as the brand ambassador for India market and more recently internationally renowned actor Chris Evans (best known for his role as Captain America) as its Global Brand Ambassador.

About TECNO TECNO Mobile is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With “Stop At Nothing” as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets, giving them elegantly designed products that inspires consumers to uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations which is demonstrated through their mastery of serving consumers who are “young at heart” and never stops pursuing excellence. TECNO’s portfolio spans across smartphones, smart wearables and AIoT devices made for consumers in over 60 emerging markets across the world. TECNO is also the global Official Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com; https://www.tecno-mobile.in/home/#/.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown-like curbs in Nashik district from May 12 to 23

Strict lockdown-like restrictions will be clamped in Nashik district of Maharashtra for 12 days beginning May 12 given the surge in COVID-19 cases, guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Monday.As part of the new curbs, people will not b...

Biden administration to protect LGBT people against healthcare bias

Gay and transgender people will be protected against sex discrimination in healthcare, the U.S. health secretary said on Monday, as President Joe Bidens administration reversed a policy put in place under his predecessor Donald Trump.Health...

Israeli police and Palestinians clash at Jerusalem holy site

Israeli police firing tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets clashed with stone-throwing Palestinians at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site on Monday, the latest in a series of confrontations that threatened to push the contested city tow...

Malta's restaurants reopen, COVID vaccination reaches 60% of adults

Malta reopened restaurants for lunch on Monday after the islands health minister said the COVID-19 vaccination drive had reached 60 of the adult population and cases were down. Restaurants were closed two months ago when case numbers hit a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021