Yara India to provide 3 portable oxygen generators to govt hospitals in UP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 17:33 IST
Fertiliser firm Yara India on Monday said it will soon provide three portable oxygen generators to the government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh. As the nation undergoes challenging circumstances due to COVID-19, Yara India is lending a helping hand to overcome the pandemic, a company statement said. Yara India has a manufacturing plant in UP. Sanjiv Kanwar Managing Director, Yara India, said, the second wave of coronavirus has impacted the entire nation. ''Recognising the fact that oxygen requirements are going up, three portable generators will be made available to government hospitals in Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh by May 11, 2021 to augment their capacity to help CPVID-19 patients,'' he said. The capacity of one portable Oxygen generator is 45 liters per minute (lpm), which is equivalent to 2.7m3/hr or approx. 81 kg/day of medical grade oxygen. These units will supply 93+/- 3 per cent medical grade oxygen to small and medium sized hospitals and each unit is equivalent to consumption of 10 cylinders a day. S Bhaser Kumar, Sr Vice President, Manufacturing, said: ''We have also decided to provide bigger capacity oxygen production plant of 30 m3/hr (500 LPM) capacity of PSA technology, which is equivalent to 900 kg/day (And is equivalent to consumption of 102 cylinders a day).'' It shall be installed in Sambhal District Hospital by 1st week of July 2021 to meet the additional demand, Kumar said. Yara delivers solutions for sustainable agriculture as well as the environment and is 36.2 per cent owned by the Norwegian government. Founded in Norway in 1905, Yara has a worldwide presence with sales to 160 countries and revenues of USD 13 billion in 2018. The company has been present in India for over 25 years. In January 2018, Yara acquired Tata Chemicals 1.20 million tonnes annual capacity urea plant located in Babrala, UP, for USD 421 million.

