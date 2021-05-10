Daimler’s arm DICV plans to provide free vaccine to truck drivers

German auto major Daimler AG's Indian subsidiary DICV plans to provide free vaccine to truck drivers at its vaccination centre near Chennai. The company has set up the vaccination centre for the local community at its commercial vehicle manufacturing facility in Oragadam.

The facility, with five vaccination booths, will remain open from Monday to Saturday between 9:30 am and 5.00 pm, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) said in a statement on Monday. Vaccinations at the DICV site will commence once doses are available; vaccines will be administered by private hospitals and government health personnel depending on the availability, the company said.

The vaccination centre can process up to 250 people a day, it said, adding it has a refreshments area, a post-vaccination lounge and seating arrangements for up to 300 people. DICV also plans to give the vaccine free to truck drivers of all brands. The company will continue offering the facility as a vaccination centre for as long as necessary, it said. People wishing to apply for the COVID-19 vaccine should register through the government's Co-WIN site, DICV said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)