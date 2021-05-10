Left Menu

Coal India arm NCL to install 2 oxygen plants

A dedicated COVID testing facility and special fever clinic, COVID clearance cell and round-the-clock control centre are also functioning.Mass awareness of COVID-appropriate behaviour at workplaces, use of digital media, proper quarantine and isolation, provision of quick and best in class medical facilities have been taken, he added.NCL has arranged the dedicated facility of more than 750 Beds for COVID in its different operational areas with more than 100 oxygen-supported beds.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 17:50 IST
Coal India arm NCL to install 2 oxygen plants

Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), the Singrauli-based flagship arm of CIL, has said it is installing two oxygen generating plants.

Both the plants would be at its two hospitals in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The development assumes significance in the wake of country facing shortage of life-saving gas amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

''NCL...is installing two oxygen generating plants of capacity 600 litre/min in its Nehru Shatabdi Chikitsalaya, Jayant (MP), and Atal Chikitsalaya, Bina (UP) which will cater the people of Singrauli and Sonbhadra region,'' the PSU said in a statement.

At the workplace, NCL has ensured strict COVID measures along with verbatim compliance with government COVID guidelines. Proper sanitisation of machines, workshops, maintaining social distancing, thermal scanning, etc, is being done stringently, the statement said.

COVID safety gears have been provided. A dedicated COVID testing facility and special fever clinic, COVID clearance cell and round-the-clock control centre are also functioning.

Mass awareness of COVID-appropriate behaviour at workplaces, use of digital media, proper quarantine and isolation, provision of quick and best in class medical facilities have been taken, he added.

NCL has arranged the dedicated facility of more than 750 Beds for COVID in its different operational areas with more than 100 oxygen-supported beds. Fifty more oxygen concentrators are in the procurement stage to increase the oxygen-supported bed to 200. Purchase order for 1000 dose of Remdisivir has been placed. Mass vaccination is being done at different centres and more than 10000 jabs have been administered till date.

Giving thrust on energy security in the testing times, NCL Chairman and Managing Director P K Sinha exhorted for uninterrupted coal supply to the nation.

Coal India (CIL) accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Juventus risks Serie A removal because of Super League

Juventus will be kicked out of Serie A if it doesnt withdraw from the European Super League, Italian soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina said Monday.While AC Milan and Inter Milan backed out of the ill-fated bid to form a breakaway...

PIL claims need for transparency in allocation of beds: HC seeks Delhi govt stand

Hospitals in the national capital are allegedly following a VIP culture of allocating beds and therefore, there is a need for a centralised and transparent system to help COVID-19 patients locate a bed, a PIL urged the Delhi High Court on M...

PDP leader Naeem Akhtar released from preventive detention after five months

Three days ahead of Eid ul Fitr, authorities on Monday released Peoples Democratic Party leader Naeem Akhtar from preventive detention after five months, the party said. Akhtar was released on Monday after remaining in illegal incarceration...

Lockdown-like curbs in Nashik district from May 12 to 23

Strict lockdown-like restrictions will be clamped in Nashik district of Maharashtra for 12 days beginning May 12 given the surge in COVID-19 cases, guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Monday.As part of the new curbs, people will not b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021