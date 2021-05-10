Coal India arm NCL to install 2 oxygen plants

Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), the Singrauli-based flagship arm of CIL, has said it is installing two oxygen generating plants.

Both the plants would be at its two hospitals in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The development assumes significance in the wake of country facing shortage of life-saving gas amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

''NCL...is installing two oxygen generating plants of capacity 600 litre/min in its Nehru Shatabdi Chikitsalaya, Jayant (MP), and Atal Chikitsalaya, Bina (UP) which will cater the people of Singrauli and Sonbhadra region,'' the PSU said in a statement.

At the workplace, NCL has ensured strict COVID measures along with verbatim compliance with government COVID guidelines. Proper sanitisation of machines, workshops, maintaining social distancing, thermal scanning, etc, is being done stringently, the statement said.

COVID safety gears have been provided. A dedicated COVID testing facility and special fever clinic, COVID clearance cell and round-the-clock control centre are also functioning.

Mass awareness of COVID-appropriate behaviour at workplaces, use of digital media, proper quarantine and isolation, provision of quick and best in class medical facilities have been taken, he added.

NCL has arranged the dedicated facility of more than 750 Beds for COVID in its different operational areas with more than 100 oxygen-supported beds. Fifty more oxygen concentrators are in the procurement stage to increase the oxygen-supported bed to 200. Purchase order for 1000 dose of Remdisivir has been placed. Mass vaccination is being done at different centres and more than 10000 jabs have been administered till date.

Giving thrust on energy security in the testing times, NCL Chairman and Managing Director P K Sinha exhorted for uninterrupted coal supply to the nation.

Coal India (CIL) accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

