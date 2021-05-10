Left Menu

Vedanta's aluminium, power division leverages smart tech to safeguard workforce amid COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 17:51 IST
Vedanta on Monday said its aluminium and power division has expedited deployment of cutting-edge technologies and digital solutions to safeguard its workforce against COVID-19 and sustain production to meet the country's raw material requirement.

Vedanta's aluminium and power division has adopted digital-first ways of working to make its operations future-ready by integrating digital solutions, building in efficiencies, and optimising costs and raw material consumption. This is in its mission to become the world's leading producer of the 'green metal' aluminium, the company said in a statement.

Implementation of automation and digitalisation solutions at its plants has enabled the company to produce high-quality aluminium and value-added products for critical industry sectors, while also providing a step-change in health, safety and environment performance parameters.

Vedanta CEO (Aluminium and Power) and MD (Commercial) Ajay Kapur said, ''As India's largest manufacturers of aluminium, a strategic raw material for the country’s key growth sectors, we are ensuring business continuity with reduced manpower to keep the wheels of the economy running.'' He added that looking at the rapidly escalating pandemic scenario countrywide, besides ramping up COVID-19 treatment infrastructure and quarantine facilities, ''we have also pivoted our ways to working to make full use of technology and limit the need for human interventions to sustain operations''.

