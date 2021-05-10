Left Menu

Curfew extended till May 17 in Leh

Suse requested people to not spread unwanted rumours and appealed to them to comply with the Standard Operating Procedures SoPs.The restrictions, he said, would help health employees get a much-needed break.

PTI | Jammu/Leh | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 17:52 IST
Curfew extended till May 17 in Leh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Ladakh Administration on Monday extended till May 17 the curfew imposed in Leh to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The curfew was earlier scheduled to end on Monday.

Leh District disaster management authority (DDMA) Chairman Shrikant Suse said stringent action would be taken against the violators.

The essential item shops, including grocery, meat, chicken, dairy products, vegetables, and bakeries, were allowed to open every day from 8 am to 1 pm, he told media here.

He said essential supplies would be made available for people living in far-off places, which don't have such stores.

Stressing that people were exploiting relaxation and exemptions, he said the movement of vehicles would not be allowed.

The DDMA Office would provide vehicle movement passes on a need basis for emergencies, he added. Suse requested people to not spread unwanted rumors and appealed to them to comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs).

The restrictions, he said, would help health employees get a ''much-needed'' break. Further, he has sought feedback from the head of departments regarding the rosters prepared for government employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Juventus risks Serie A removal because of Super League

Juventus will be kicked out of Serie A if it doesnt withdraw from the European Super League, Italian soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina said Monday.While AC Milan and Inter Milan backed out of the ill-fated bid to form a breakaway...

PIL claims need for transparency in allocation of beds: HC seeks Delhi govt stand

Hospitals in the national capital are allegedly following a VIP culture of allocating beds and therefore, there is a need for a centralised and transparent system to help COVID-19 patients locate a bed, a PIL urged the Delhi High Court on M...

PDP leader Naeem Akhtar released from preventive detention after five months

Three days ahead of Eid ul Fitr, authorities on Monday released Peoples Democratic Party leader Naeem Akhtar from preventive detention after five months, the party said. Akhtar was released on Monday after remaining in illegal incarceration...

Lockdown-like curbs in Nashik district from May 12 to 23

Strict lockdown-like restrictions will be clamped in Nashik district of Maharashtra for 12 days beginning May 12 given the surge in COVID-19 cases, guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Monday.As part of the new curbs, people will not b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021