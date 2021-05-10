Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 17:58 IST
Delmos Aviation brings third lot of oxygen concentrators from Russia
Representative image Image Credit: delmos.in

Delmos Aviation, which works as a GSA for Russian carrier Aeroflot, brought a third lot of oxygen concentrators for the Rajasthan government from Russia on Monday.

The third shipment of 350 oxygen concentrators arrived at New Delhi via Air India flight AI196 at 4:30 am from Russia, the New Delhi-based company said.

Delmos Aviation procured these oxygen concentrators for the Rajasthan Government to deal with the raging pandemic.

To expedite the delivery, Delmos Aviation took help from Air India for timely delivery, it said.

The consignment will be transported by road and delivered to Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited (RMSCL) in Jaipur, Delmos Aviation said.

The Rajasthan government is procuring oxygen concentrators to fight the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The first and second lots consisting of 100 and 300 oxygen concentrators arrived earlier in the week and delivered to RMSCL.

The Rajasthan government has mandated Delmos Aviation to procure and supply 1,250 oxygen concentrators from Russian companies.

Including the consignment on shipment, a total of 750 oxygen concentrators are delivered to date out of 1,250, the company said.

