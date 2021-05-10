Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 18:00 IST
Sona Comstar gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 6,000-cr IPO

Auto component maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) has received capital markets regulator Sebi's approval to raise Rs 6,000 crore through an initial share sale.

The IPO comprises a fund-raise via fresh issue amounting to Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 5,700 crore by selling shareholder Singapore VII Topco III Pte Ltd, an affiliate of the Blackstone Group Inc, according to draft red herring prospectus.

Sona Comstar, which filed preliminary IPO papers in February, obtained Sebi's observation on May 6, an update with the markets regulator showed on Monday.

Sebi's observation is necessary for any company to launch public issues like initial public offer (IPO), follow on public offer (FPO) and rights issue.

The Blackstone promoted company intends to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue to repay/prepay Rs 225 crore of its borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

The company is into designing, manufacturing and supplying highly engineered critical automotive systems and components such as differential assemblies, differential gears, conventional and micro-hybrid starter motors, BSG systems, EV traction motors and motor control units.

It supplies components to automotive OEMs across the US, Europe, India and China, for both electrified and non-electrified powertrain segments and is not dependent on a single product, vehicle segment, customer or geography.

The company is also one of the two largest exporters of starter motors from the country besides being the largest manufacturer of differential gears for passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and tractors in India.

Some of its key OEM customers include a global OEM of EVs, a North American passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle maker, Ashok Leyland, Daimler, Escorts, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mahindra Electric, Maruti Suzuki, Renault Nissan, Volvo and Volvo Eicher.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Credit Suisse Securities, JP Morgan India, JM Financial and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities are the book running lead managers (BRLM) of the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

