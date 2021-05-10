Left Menu

Google testing new feature in Maps to enable sharing info on availability of beds, medical oxygen

And were continuing to work closely with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to make more vaccination center information available to users throughout India...were using our channels to help extend the reach of health information campaigns, it added.The company said it has been running an internal donation campaign to raise funds for non-profit organisations, including GiveIndia, Charities Aid Foundation India, GOONJ, and United Way of Mumbai.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 18:11 IST
Google testing new feature in Maps to enable sharing info on availability of beds, medical oxygen

Google on Monday said it is testing a new feature in Maps that enables people to ask about and share local information on availability of beds and medical oxygen in select locations.

This is part of the tech giant's efforts to support the relief efforts amid the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

''...we're testing a new feature using the Q&A function in Maps that enables people to ask about and share local information on availability of beds and medical oxygen in select locations. As this will be user generated content and not provided by authorised sources, it may be required to verify the accuracy and freshness of the information before utilizing it,'' it said.

As India reels under the impact of the second wave, hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

Social media timelines are filled with SOS calls with people looking for oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, plasma donors, and ventilators.

Google said its teams are focused on three priority areas - ensuring people can access the latest and most authoritative information; amplifying vital safety and vaccination messages; and providing financial backing for affected communities, health authorities and other organisations.

Searches on the COVID-19 vaccine displays key information around side effects, effectiveness, and registration details, while treatment-related queries surface guidance from ministry resources. On YouTube it is surfacing authoritative information in a set of playlists, about vaccines, preventing the spread of COVID-19, and facts from experts on COVID-19 care.

In addition to showing 2,500 testing centers on Search and Maps, Google is now sharing the locations of over 23,000 vaccination centres nationwide, in English and eight Indian languages, it said. ''And we're continuing to work closely with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to make more vaccination center information available to users throughout India...we're using our channels to help extend the reach of health information campaigns,'' it added.

The company said it has been running an internal donation campaign to raise funds for non-profit organisations, including GiveIndia, Charities Aid Foundation India, GOONJ, and United Way of Mumbai. This campaign has raised over USD 4.6 million (Rs 33 crore) to date, and continues to generate much-needed support for relief efforts. Google has also rolled out a COVID Aid campaign on Google Pay, wherein people can donate to non-profit organisations like GiveIndia, Charities Aid Foundation, Goonj, Save the Children, Seeds, UNICEF India (National NGOs) and United Way towards COVID relief work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Juventus risks Serie A removal because of Super League

Juventus will be kicked out of Serie A if it doesnt withdraw from the European Super League, Italian soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina said Monday.While AC Milan and Inter Milan backed out of the ill-fated bid to form a breakaway...

PIL claims need for transparency in allocation of beds: HC seeks Delhi govt stand

Hospitals in the national capital are allegedly following a VIP culture of allocating beds and therefore, there is a need for a centralised and transparent system to help COVID-19 patients locate a bed, a PIL urged the Delhi High Court on M...

PDP leader Naeem Akhtar released from preventive detention after five months

Three days ahead of Eid ul Fitr, authorities on Monday released Peoples Democratic Party leader Naeem Akhtar from preventive detention after five months, the party said. Akhtar was released on Monday after remaining in illegal incarceration...

Lockdown-like curbs in Nashik district from May 12 to 23

Strict lockdown-like restrictions will be clamped in Nashik district of Maharashtra for 12 days beginning May 12 given the surge in COVID-19 cases, guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Monday.As part of the new curbs, people will not b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021